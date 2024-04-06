CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 65 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.