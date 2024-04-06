CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $274.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

