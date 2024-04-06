CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 4,694,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

