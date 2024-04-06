CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

