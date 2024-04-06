CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $545.87. 873,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,830. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.37.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

