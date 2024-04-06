CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $2.66 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

