CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,946. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

