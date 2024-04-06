CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.74. 1,406,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,771. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.20. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

