Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

CC stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

