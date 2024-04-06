Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $24.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.