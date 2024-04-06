Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $28.01 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,036,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,586,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,589,000 after buying an additional 208,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of WELL opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

