Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Up 1.6 %

LEN stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

