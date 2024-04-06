Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 11,780 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTLA

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.