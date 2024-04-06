Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

