CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $27.09 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.
About CHS
