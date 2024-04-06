Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $673.69. 348,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.19. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

