Citigroup Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $139.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PVH opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.