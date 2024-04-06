Citigroup Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $48.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAR opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.