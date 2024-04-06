City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NYSE:CIO opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

