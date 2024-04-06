City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
City Office REIT Price Performance
NYSE:CIO opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
City Office REIT Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other City Office REIT news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of City Office REIT
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
