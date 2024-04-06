Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 357,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 506,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

