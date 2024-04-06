Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). 98,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 615,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,525.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Train bought 48,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £3,878.72 ($4,869.09). 68.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

