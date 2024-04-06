Clean Yield Group Acquires 610 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 190.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,738,000 after purchasing an additional 245,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after purchasing an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $124.63 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

