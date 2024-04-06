Clean Yield Group Acquires 792 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

