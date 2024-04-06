Clean Yield Group Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

