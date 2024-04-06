Clean Yield Group Has $3.62 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,110 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

