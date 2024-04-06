Clean Yield Group Has $8.71 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 3.7% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

