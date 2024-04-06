Clean Yield Group Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

