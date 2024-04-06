Clean Yield Group Purchases 475 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1 %

DGX stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

