Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $69.81 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.