Clean Yield Group Sells 1,200 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

