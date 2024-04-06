Clean Yield Group Sells 2,743 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

