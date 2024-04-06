Clean Yield Group Sells 41 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.57.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.11. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

