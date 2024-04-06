Clean Yield Group Sells 6,580 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 385,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,681,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.2793 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TU. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

