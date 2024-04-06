Clean Yield Group Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

