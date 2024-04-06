Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,129,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,340,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.