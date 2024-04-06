CME Group’s (CME) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $229.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.64.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.08 on Wednesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CME Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

