CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $551,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,971. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

