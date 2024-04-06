CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.
CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNO
Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
CNO Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CNO Financial Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.