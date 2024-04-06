Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,766,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,545,342 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $72,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,373. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. Analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

