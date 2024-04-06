Comparing CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.3%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Sotherly Hotels pays out -247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sotherly Hotels is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sotherly Hotels and CDL Hospitality Trusts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Sotherly Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.16 $3.94 million ($0.21) -6.64 CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 6.51

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.27% 7.81% 0.98% CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

