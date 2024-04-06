Comparing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -7.94% -9.94% -5.19% Rapid7 -19.19% -1.36% 0.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $271.83 million 5.69 -$21.50 million ($0.12) -69.99 Rapid7 $777.71 million 3.89 -$149.26 million ($2.51) -19.43

This table compares AvePoint and Rapid7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rapid7 0 7 5 0 2.42

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Rapid7.

Risk & Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions. It also offers various platforms, including Rapid7 managed threat complete consisting of managed detection response that delivers end-to-end threat detection and response, as well as offloads day-to-day vulnerability management operations. In addition, it provides Rapid7 threat complete consisting of InsightIDR, a security information and event management, and extended detection and response solution; and InsightVM, a vulnerability management solution that provides visibility across on-premise and remote endpoints for security teams to evaluate the business risks, and configurations, and share with their IT counterparts for remediation. Further, the company offers Rapid7 cloud risk complete, which includes InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management solution; and InsightAppSec, a dynamic application security testing tool. It also provides professional services. It serves a range of industries, including business services, pharmaceuticals, technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, travel and transportation, government, online services, telecommunications, and professional services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

