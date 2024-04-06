Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.