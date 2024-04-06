Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Conflux has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $38.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,116.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.62 or 0.01028558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00147888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00191707 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00146981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,326,733 coins and its circulating supply is 3,849,853,684 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,204,340.66 with 3,849,704,335.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35872785 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $51,002,724.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

