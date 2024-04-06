ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $133.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

