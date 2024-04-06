Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Increased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.01 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

