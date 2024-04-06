Contrasting BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WeTrade Group and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $11.67 million 0.00 -$9.15 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.69 -$14.43 million ($1.31) -2.05

Profitability

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

This table compares WeTrade Group and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group N/A -25.18% -23.17% BIT Mining -6.16% -29.63% -16.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WeTrade Group and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

WeTrade Group has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

