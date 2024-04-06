Contrasting Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) & Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 9.88% 9.24% 1.08% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital One Financial and Shore Community Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 2 11 6 0 2.21 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $135.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.84%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

This table compares Capital One Financial and Shore Community Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $36.79 billion 1.48 $4.89 billion $11.95 12.01 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Shore Community Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Shore Community Bank

(Get Free Report)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.