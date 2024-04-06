Contrasting Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Hyundai Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.01 $15.17 million ($11.19) 0.00 Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion 0.19 $5.16 billion $27.52 3.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyundai Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,527.91%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

