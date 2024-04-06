Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $713.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

