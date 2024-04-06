Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,918,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.