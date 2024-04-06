Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.70 and last traded at $67.94. 199,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 590,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,533.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.